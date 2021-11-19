Former West Virginia teacher facing 23 counts of alleged battery on special needs student

West Virginia Headlines

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former elementary school teacher in Kanawha County has been arrested on multiple charges, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Police say Nancy Boggs, 66, of Charleston, has been arrested in connection to a criminal investigation stemming from a case of alleged abuse reported from Holz Elementary in September. Last week the parents of a special needs student at Holz Elementary filed a lawsuit against Boggs and Kanawha County Board of Education stemming from the alleged abuse.

Boggs has been charged with 23 counts of Battery and 1 count of Verbal Abuse of Noncommunicative Child, police say.

The CPD says they are not releasing any further information at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter