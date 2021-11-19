Former West Virginia teacher facing 23 counts of alleged battery on special needs student

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former elementary school teacher in Kanawha County has been arrested on multiple charges, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Police say Nancy Boggs, 66, of Charleston, has been arrested in connection to a criminal investigation stemming from a case of alleged abuse reported from Holz Elementary in September. Last week the parents of a special needs student at Holz Elementary filed a lawsuit against Boggs and Kanawha County Board of Education stemming from the alleged abuse.

Boggs has been charged with 23 counts of Battery and 1 count of Verbal Abuse of Noncommunicative Child, police say.

The CPD says they are not releasing any further information at this time.