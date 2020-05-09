Former WV correctional officer charged with more than 600 counts of sexual abuse found dead in his cell

NORTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inmate who was a former correctional officer, charged with more than 600 counts for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl over a period of years, was found dead in his cell at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, of apparent suicide, officials said.
According to Lawrence Messina, the Director of Communications at the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety in West Virginia, James Cain, 48, formerly of Salem, was found unresponsive in his cell on May 3.
After the jail’s staff provided medical assistance to Cain, EMS was called and Cain was pronounced dead on scene, according to Messina. The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is awaiting further details from an autopsy and the West Virginia State Police’s review of the incident, Messina said.
No further details are available at this time.
