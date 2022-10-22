MILAN, MI (WOWK) — Former West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans was released from federal prison on Thursday, according to Evans’ verified Truth Social account.

The Bureau of Prisons still says his release date is set for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Evans was sentenced to three months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Evans posted to Truth Social and says, “After 18 months of legal battles and now three months of being held captive as a political prisoner by the illegitimate Biden regime, I boldly stand before you today to still claim that the 2020 election was stolen. The flames of liberty which burn inside of me today are much stronger than they were three months ago when I self-surrendered to prison.”

Evans was sentenced to three months behind bars for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots on June 22, 2022.

Evans reported to FCI Milan in Milan, Michigan on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. FCI Milan is a low-security Federal Correctional Institution with a detention center around 50 miles outside of Detroit.

During his sentencing, the Judge said he will be on supervised release following his prison sentence. He will have to pay restitution.

During Evans’ sentencing, he said it has been a, “difficult journey,” for him and his family. He thanked the court for letting him be home with his family during this time period.