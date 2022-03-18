WASHINGTON (WTRF) — Former West Virginia State Delegate Derrick Evans plead guilty to one charge related to the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol building in Washington.

Evans plead guilty Friday to one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Evans was arrested in Prichard, West Virginia two days after the riot.

He resigned his seat in the Legislature on Jan. 9, 2021.

WV Delegate Derrick Evans announces resignation from House of Delegates

Sentencing is scheduled for June 22, 2022.

Evans is also a former West Liberty University football player.