CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia doctor has admitted to trading sex for pain pills.
The Exponent Telegram reports 69-year-old Eugenio Aldea Menez pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi to distribution of a controlled substance outside the bounds of professional medical practice.
The newspaper reports Menez could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million if U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh accepts the plea agreement.
Prosecutor Zelda Wesley told Aloi that Menez wrote prescriptions “for several female patients in exchange for sexual favors.
Latest Posts:
- When’s the last TIME you changed the batteries in your smoke detector?
- Shadyside man gets second life sentence for child rape
- Former WVa doctor pleads guilty to trading sex for prescriptions
- North Carolina woman goes to jail for 100th birthday
- Gov. Wolf signs COVID-19 disaster declaration to provide increased support for state response