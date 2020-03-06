Former WVa doctor pleads guilty to trading sex for prescriptions

West Virginia Headlines

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia doctor has admitted to trading sex for pain pills.

The Exponent Telegram reports 69-year-old Eugenio Aldea Menez pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi to distribution of a controlled substance outside the bounds of professional medical practice.

The newspaper reports Menez could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million if U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh accepts the plea agreement.

Prosecutor Zelda Wesley told Aloi that Menez wrote prescriptions “for several female patients in exchange for sexual favors.

