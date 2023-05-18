WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

A scammer’s goal is to play on the emotions and insecurities of their potential victims.

WTRF has been made aware of a recent scam that targets some of the most vulnerable, those who have recently lost a loved one.



Officials from Altmeyer Funeral Homes say scammers apparently look up recent obituaries from either funeral home websites or newspapers. They then research the families of the deceased as well as the actual names of funeral home employees. They make contact with family members, claiming to be from the funeral home, demanding a payment, and then ask for personal and credit card information.



Altmeyer Funeral Homes Vice President Eugene Fahey says they immediately notified all necessary parties.

“We notified all of the families we are serving. We have contacted the West Virginia State Board of Service Examiners. They have since sent off a message to all funeral home operators and funeral home directors across the state. We have also notified law enforcement as well as the Attorney General’s office. At this point they are at their lowest, most vulnerable position in their life. And for someone to exploit their trials and tribulations at this point is absolutely unbelievable.” Eugene Fahey, Vice President, Altmeyer Funeral Homes

Fahey says that at least one other area funeral home has reported a similar scam.

He says anyone who receives that type of message, should report the situation to the funeral director who is in change of their arrangements and also notify law enforcement.