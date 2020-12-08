CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A funeral service will be held Tuesday for Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson, who was shot last week while responding to a parking complaint.
Johnson died two days later from her injuries.
The services will start at noon and will not be open to the public.
You can watch the service on our 7 News Facebook Page and over on our website, WTRF.com
- Retired educator created a model of the USS West Virginia
- Funeral service for Police Officer Cassie Johnson to be held Tuesday
- It’s Christmas at the Mansion at Oglebay!
- West Virginia veteran and Air Force legend General Chuck Yeager has died
- Wheeling-Ohio County Health Dept. reports three COVID-19 associated deaths and 18 additional cases