Funeral service for Police Officer Cassie Johnson to be held Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A funeral service will be held Tuesday for Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson, who was shot last week while responding to a parking complaint.


Johnson died two days later from her injuries.


The services will start at noon and will not be open to the public.


