Game Changer fights drug abuse with new partnership

West Virginia is one step closer in the fight against the drug abuse crisis, and one statewide organization is leading it all.

But not all by itself.

The Game Changer is teaming up with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, which is actually the nation’s largest non-profit system of addiction treatment and other prevention-related services.

They’re part of a new initiative, and every single student in West Virginia will be affected by this. But this is only the beginning…

“We have the great fortunate to have Hazelden Betty Ford with us. They’re going to get this done. Believe me, they’re going to get this done.” Joe Boczek, Executive director of Game Changer

The fight against drug abuse starts with our youth, and these new partners believe that.

Governor Jim Justice, prevention professionals, and the Executive director of Game Changer Joe Boczek are all taking part.

“It’s going to be a multi-faceted plan.” Joe Boczek, Executive director of Game Changer

Boczek says a lot is going into just teaching kids to make the right choice, and that is not get involved with Opoiod and Substance misuse.

“It’s so much more than saying ‘don’t do drugs’. Just saying ‘no’ or just telling kids ‘not to’ doesn’t work.” Joe Boczek, Executive director of Game Changer

Although it’s still in the making, Boczek believes it will become a youth led student empowerment initiative, affecting 200,000 students. That’s every student in West Virginia.

“With the cutting-edge prevention education programs, it gives us a measure for success that we will be able to get to every student in West Virginia.” Joe Boczek, Executive director of Game Changer

And in just two or three months time the education programs Boczek is talking about will be implemented. But until then, The Game Changer is continuing the design of this plan in the hopes of preventing substance use one day.