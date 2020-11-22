Game Changer launches promotion to aid families battling opioid and substance misuse

Not all of us have the luxury of experiencing all the gift-giving and turkey dinners during the holidays, even a lot of families facing Opioid and Substance misuse are affected by this.



All over the state, moms and dads fighting Opioid and Substance Misuse could get back on their feet, thanks to one organization.

“We are indeed trying to change the game in West Virginia.” Joe Boczek, executive director of Game Changer

They’re calling it the Game Changer’s “Change their Holiday” Promotion. It’s a statewide cause in all 55 counties.

In just the Mountain State alone, the organization says 55,000 kids are raised by their grandparents because of Opoiod use in their families. Some of their parents are incarcerated, in treatment, or even died from Opioids. But that’s the worse case.

Even executive director Joe Boczek is speaking from personal experience. He says his own family was affected by this.

“It’s a terrible situation. It’s so difficult to battle.” Joe Boczek, executive director of Game Changer

But others, like himself, aren’t letting situations like this go unnoticed.

“We have so many good people who are trying to help.” Joe Boczek, executive director of Game Changer

Even sponsors, like Walmart, McDonald’s, M-V-B Bank, Pepsi, ParMar, and Mountaineer Marts, are lending a helping hand. They’re donating proceeds from their sales.

“We’re going to give back to the sponsors who have given to us.” Joe Boczek, executive director of Game Changer

Boczek says they’ll buy giftcards through all the sponsors, which will get into the hands of the families they’re helping. They could get anything they need for the holidays, such as toys, clothing, and household items.

But it’s not just the sponsors and organization that can take a part.

“We’re calling on all West Virginia. The one thing about West Virginians… they’re giving people. West Virginians are wonderful people. Those of you who are blessed out there to have a holiday season, share a little bit.” Joe Boczek, executive director of Game Changer

If you’d like to donate, just go to WVGameChanger.com and hit the donate button. They’re taking donations up until December 18th.