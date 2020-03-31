Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Gas prices continue to drop significantly in the Mountain State

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In the mist of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mountain State residents are witnessing pump prices they haven’t seen in years.

The cost of gas continues to drop week after week with prices currently sitting at an average of $1.90 in the Northern Panhandle.

In fact, West Virginians are ending the month with gas prices 42 cents cheaper than the beginning of March.

The Mountain State has seen the second largest decrease in pump prices behind only Maine.

If current gas prices across the Ohio Valley, please visit our ‘Gas prices near you’ page.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter