Gas prices continue to drop significantly in the Mountain State

In the mist of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mountain State residents are witnessing pump prices they haven’t seen in years.

The cost of gas continues to drop week after week with prices currently sitting at an average of $1.90 in the Northern Panhandle.

In fact, West Virginians are ending the month with gas prices 42 cents cheaper than the beginning of March.

The Mountain State has seen the second largest decrease in pump prices behind only Maine.

