Gas prices in West Virginia: Gas Prices Lower in West Virginia; National Demand Increases

The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is one cent lower at $3.330 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $3.330

Average price during the week of November 1, 2021 $3.340

Average price during the week of November 9, 2020 $2.103



The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

$3.397 Bridgeport

$3.323 Clarksburg

$3.302 Huntington

$3.398 Martinsburg

$3.346 Morgantown

$3.268 Parkersburg

$3.269 Weirton

$3.333 Wheeling

Trend Analysis:

The price at the pump continued its slow climb, rising two cents on the week, with the national average for a gallon of gas hitting $3.42. This is the highest price since September 2014.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.5 million barrels to 214.2 million barrels last week. However, gasoline demand rose from 9.32 million barrels per day to 9.5 million barrels per day. The slight increase in demand has contributed to price increases, while elevated crude prices continue to put upward market pressure on pump prices.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $2.46 to settle at $81.27. Although crude prices gained for the day due to a weakening dollar, crude prices mostly declined last week after EIA reported that total domestic crude supply increased by 3.3 million barrels to 434.1 million barrels last week. However, according to EIA’s data, the current storage level is approximately 10.4 percent lower than the same time the previous year. A tighter oil supply has helped to keep crude prices above $80 per barrel.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.