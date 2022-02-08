Gas Prices Rocket in West Virginia; National Average Highest Since 2014

After gas prices hit a yearly high earlier this month, motorists could soon see some relief at the pumps. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis said prices could fall as much as 15 to 30 cents per gallon over the next couple of weeks. (Getty Images)

The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 17 cents higher at $3.288 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $3.288

Average price during the week of January 31, 2022 $3.113

Average price during the week of February 8, 2021 $2.480



The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

$3.306 Bridgeport

$3.299 Clarksburg

$3.317 Huntington

$3.358 Martinsburg

$3.306 Morgantown

$3.216 Parkersburg

$3.224 Weirton

$3.281 Wheeling



Trend Analysis:

Blustery winter weather and geopolitical tensions are helping to drive the price of oil higher, which is in the low-$90s per barrel, nearly $30 more than in August. The recent cold weather in the U.S increased the demand for heating oil. Meanwhile, the concern that Russia will react to potential western sanctions by withholding crude oil from the already tight global market puts heavy upward pressure on prices. The national average for a gallon of gas has surged to $3.44, eight cents more than a week ago. Gas was last this expensive in 2014.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks grew by 2.1 million barrels to 250 million barrels last week. However, gasoline demand dropped from 8.51 million barrels per day to 8.23 million barrels per day. Usually, an increase in total stocks and a decrease in demand puts downward pressure on pump prices, but the rising cost of oil continues to push prices higher. If crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $2.04 to settle at $92.31. Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 1.1 million barrels to 415.1 million barrels. The current stock level is approximately 13 percent lower than at the end of January 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.