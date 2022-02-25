Oglebay’s first Backyard BBQ Festival has a lot in store for not only all those BBQ lovers but for music lovers too.

Quadruple platinum-selling music group and Grammy Award nominees, the Gin Blossoms, along with special guests The Clarks, will perform Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Chefs from around the country will be on hand for master classes on their regional specialties.

The festival is open to the public and will include beer, bourbon, bands, biscuits, and some of the best BBQ from around the country. Other activities include pet shows, hog calling, a beer run, and more.

There’s so much that goes on on Memorial Day, and people like to get out and celebrate, but we’re going to give them a chance to learn about barbecue, experience barbecue and the things that go around with that. Bob Peckinpaugh, President and CEO of the Wheeling Park Commission

I think you ought to give this a shot, because I think we plan on this being an annual event. Gary Glessner, President of the Glessner Group

The festival will take place May 27-28, 2022 at Oglebay’s Levenson Shelter and Camp Russel.

Tickets for The Clarks and Gin Blossoms concert go on sale on March 4, 2022, at oglebay.com/backyardBBQ.