Giving West Virginians affected by Opioid crisis a second chance to get back on their feet

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- If you’re fighting in the Opioid crisis yourself, well you have a second chance to get back on your feet by giving back.

American Job Center’s project “REBOUND” is helping West Virginians with just that.

Chances are you qualify if you’re a dislocated worker or facing unemployment. If you decide to give the program a go and are eligible, you’ll go through 12 months worth of paid training experience.

They call it a temporary peer coach position.

The position will take you through real on-the-job work experience, working you towards a professional career in the recovery services field.

The American Job Center has seen people go from recovering from an opioid addiction themselves to helping others fight back through project “REBOUND”.

“I love being able to see the successes that are happening in our Valley. It’s nice to see hope in the recovery community, especially after all the stuff we’ve been through with the pandemic and you see these overdoses. To know there is people out there changing their lives, and giving back to people who need help. So, it’s a really good win for everyone.” Rebecca Friend, career advocate with project “REBOUND”

If you’d like to apply for the project rebound program, just call the American job center to set up an appointment.

Now project rebound is one way you can get back into the workforce, but not the only way. The American Job Center is also helping those recovering from a drug addiction with an upcoming training.It’s a free two day program on May 24 and 25th.

To register, just go to surveymonkey.com/r/WIAWVApply5-24.