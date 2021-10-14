Glynda Marie Walker, Easterseals volunteer and speech therapist, passes away

She gave 54 years of service to Easterseals.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The Ohio Valley has lost a very special friend.

Glynda Marie Walker passed away yesterday at the age of 81.

If you never met Glynda , you missed out on an exceptional lady who gave 54 years of service to Easterseals.

She worked as a speech therapist, helping so many kids throughout her decades of service. She raised over $200,000 for Easterseals, an organization that she loved so much.

But her volunteerism was not limited to Easterseals. She volunteered at local nursing homes, hospitals and hospice. Easterseals President and CEO Jay Prager said she was a treasured resource and great ambassador for the organization