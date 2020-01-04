GOP leaders preview legislative agendas ahead of session

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 file photo, West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael discusses comprehensive education legislation inside the Senate chambers at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Business tax cuts, changing the bail system and creating a new court are some of the top priorities for West Virginia’s Republican leaders in the upcoming legislative session, lawmakers said Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Senate President Mitch Carmichael and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw gave reporters a broad preview of their 2020 agendas at an annual event thrown by the state press association. (AP Photo/John Raby, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The Republican leaders of the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates say business tax cuts, changing the bail system and creating a new court are some of their top priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw gave reporters a broad preview of their 2020 agendas on Friday.

They largely stopped short of drilling down into specific policy proposals and instead touched generally on several measures over the course of their presentation.

The GOP-controlled legislature is set to begin its 2020 session on Wednesday.

Latest Post: