GOP leaders preview legislative agendas ahead of session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The Republican leaders of the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates say business tax cuts, changing the bail system and creating a new court are some of their top priorities for the upcoming legislative session.
Senate President Mitch Carmichael and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw gave reporters a broad preview of their 2020 agendas on Friday.
They largely stopped short of drilling down into specific policy proposals and instead touched generally on several measures over the course of their presentation.
The GOP-controlled legislature is set to begin its 2020 session on Wednesday.
