Gordman’s opens in Moundsville

(WTRF)- Gordmans is where big brands meet every low prices.



The store is in the former Peebles location.



They celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting while the first 100 guests received a Gordman’s tote bag.



They also had the opportunity to win a 50 dollar gift card.



Gordman’s also presented John Marshall High School with a one thousand dollar donation.

Gordmans feels very strong in it’s partner ships with the community, trying to be involved. That’s just something we do to give back Lisa Francis. Gordmans District Manager

We are very pleased to have Gordmans a new partner in education and the thousand dollars is just amazing Cassie Porter. Principal, John Marshall High School

John Marshall Cheerleaders and band were also on hand for the celebration.

Gordmans also celebrated eight other store openings throughout the Mountain State today including one in New Martinsville.