WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) announced his bid for U.S. Senate on Thursday evening from the Greenbrier Resort.

“I am officially announcing my run for U.S. Senate. I absolutely promise you to God above I will do this job.” Governor Jim Justice (R-W.Va.)

The announcement was prefaced with a video montage of Justice’s accomplishments as governor. First Lady Cathy Justice then spoke.

The governor’s platform includes an America First agenda, defending energy jobs and securing the southern border.

Two high-profile politicians then spoke on behalf of Justice: fellow West Virginian Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) and Senator Lindsey Graham (R) of South Carolina.

Moore Capito made her support of Justice clear.

“I think we will really make a good pair up in Washington.” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

Graham remarked on Justice’s accomplishments as governor and his support for gun rights.

“Jim Justice knows how to deliver for the people he represents…He will protect your guns and he’s good with your wallet.” U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Justice took then stage and was soon joined by his bulldog Babydog who was perched on a red chair.

Justice said he has a strong pro-life stance with “tough abortion laws” as well as supporting education choice and parents’ rights to participate in their children’s education.

His support of the Second Amendment was clear.

“I have never seen a gun kill anyone…but there are a heck of a lot of people who kill people.” Governor Jim Justice (R-W.Va.)

He remarked on President Biden’s seeming fragility and ability to do the job of Commander in Chief.

“If he was my dad, there is no way I could have him continue on as President.” Governor Jim Justice (R-W.Va.)

Justice commented on the incongruity of social justice causes like defunding the police.

“Could there be anything as dumb in the world as saying defund the police?” Governor Jim Justice (R-W.Va.)

Justice stated his love for America.

“I’m a patriot. I love this country.” Governor Jim Justice (R-W.Va.)

Justice also discussed the impact of God in his life and closed his speech with his family gathered around him.