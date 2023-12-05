CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) is calling a TV ad that says he supported Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, both Democrats, a “bald, flat lie.”

The ads from The Club for Growth, an organization that backs Justice’s competitor, Republican Rep. Alex Mooney, say he supported both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton when Justice was still a member of the Democratic Party.

“Yet, Justice and his family have bankrolled over 100 Democrats,” says the ad produced by the Club for Growth.

The ads are part of a million-million dollar effort in what may be the biggest primary in the nation next year, as control of the U.S. Senate hangs in the balance. Justice says the ads are untrue.

“It is an absolute bald, flat lie, to think that Jim Justice, if you really believe that Jim Justice supported Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton, you have to be totally out of your mind. That’s all there is to it,” said Gov. Jim Justice (R) West Virginia.

An Alex Mooney campaign ad says, “Mooney’s taken the fight to Biden in Congress, blockading his liberal agenda at every turn.”

Mooney’s ads paint him as the more conservative of the two candidates, but Gov. Justice noted that former President Donald Trump has already endorsed him in the primary.

So far, Alex Mooney’s campaign and its supporters are the only ones running ads. 13 News has reached out to Justice’s campaign manager about when they might return fire but have not yet heard back.