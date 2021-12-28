Skip to content
Gov. Jim Justice gives COVID-19 briefing
West Virginia Headlines
Posted:
Dec 28, 2021 / 11:32 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 28, 2021 / 11:49 AM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Watch Gov. Justice give his latest COVID-19 briefing now.
