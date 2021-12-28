Gov. Jim Justice gives COVID-19 briefing

NEW YORK (WPIX) — His story incited calls for justice and now, from inside a New York prison, a 58-year-old inmate said he’s been punished enough for his crimes.

Reggie Randolph, a nearly blind man who spent more than 850 days in a Rikers Island jail facility after stealing NyQuil cold medication was transferred to Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill in late November. He’s now serving a two- to four-year sentence at the maximum-security state prison facility.