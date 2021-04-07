Gov. Jim Justice is no longer a billionaire

CHARLESTON, WV —According to the “World’s Billionaires List,” an annual list put out by Forbes, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is no longer a billionaire.

According to Forbes wealth reporter Hank Tucker, Justice’s net worth was said to be around $1.7 billion in 2018 but has since dwindled due to the decline of the coal industry. Tucker says that the deterioration of Justice’s assets sped up in 2020 as the pandemic caused his Greenbrier resort to take a hit.

Then, in March of 2021, it was revealed in a lawsuit between his Bluestone Resources and Greensill Capital that he had borrowed $850 million since 2019.

Tucker says that Justice’s net worth is around $440 million, making J.B. Pritzker, of Illinois, the only billionaire governor left in America.