CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) - Gov. Jim Justice is ordering that all U.S. and West Virginia state flags throughout the Mountain State on all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff immediately until sunset on Tuesday, June 4.

This is in accordance of the Presidential proclamation ordered on June 1.

The proclamation is in honor of the victims that died during the Virginia Beach tragedy Friday, May 31.