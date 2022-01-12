Gov. Jim Justice tests positive for COVID-19; Feels ‘extremely unwell’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday night.

Gov. Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing moderate symptoms and is isolating at home.

“I feel extremely unwell at this point, and I have no choice but to postpone my State of the State address to the Legislature,” Justice said in a statement Tuesday evening. “I woke up this morning with congestion and a cough. A little while later, I developed a headache and fever, so I decided to get tested right away.”

“The rapid test that I took came back negative, but by the late afternoon, my symptoms were still getting much worse,” he continued. “My blood pressure and heart rate were extremely elevated, and I had a high fever. Finally, my PCR test results this evening confirmed I was positive. Because of all this, I began receiving my antibody treatment and I hope this will lessen these symptoms.”

Upon recommendation from his physicians, the Governor will be receiving a course of monoclonal antibody treatment tonight.

He is being treated by several physicians, including Dr. Clay Marsh, the State’s COVID-19 Czar.



His 11 AM cornoavirus press briefing was canceled for this morning.

The State of the State Address, scheduled for Wednesday evening, will now be a handwritten message to the West Virginia Legislature.