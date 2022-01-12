Gov. Jim Justice tests positive for COVID-19; Feels ‘extremely unwell’

West Virginia Headlines

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday night.

Gov. Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing moderate symptoms and is isolating at home.

“I feel extremely unwell at this point, and I have no choice but to postpone my State of the State address to the Legislature,” Justice said in a statement Tuesday evening. “I woke up this morning with congestion and a cough. A little while later, I developed a headache and fever, so I decided to get tested right away.”

“The rapid test that I took came back negative, but by the late afternoon, my symptoms were still getting much worse,” he continued. “My blood pressure and heart rate were extremely elevated, and I had a high fever. Finally, my PCR test results this evening confirmed I was positive. Because of all this, I began receiving my antibody treatment and I hope this will lessen these symptoms.”

Upon recommendation from his physicians, the Governor will be receiving a course of monoclonal antibody treatment tonight.

He is being treated by several physicians, including Dr. Clay Marsh, the State’s COVID-19 Czar.

His 11 AM cornoavirus press briefing was canceled for this morning.

The State of the State Address, scheduled for Wednesday evening, will now be a handwritten message to the West Virginia Legislature.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter