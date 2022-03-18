CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) —

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) discussed a wide variety of topics during his Friday media briefing including everything from Democrats’ request that he pause the state gas tax to the statewide tornado drill scheduled for Tuesday, March 22.

Justice said he does not have the authority to pause the state gas tax, but said he would “do it tomorrow” if the Legislature came back into session.

Justice also said he is planning to meet with the owners of the Charleston Gazette-Mail about a possible lawsuit the governor may file against the paper and one of their reporters about the paper’s critique of his handling of COVID issues.

Justice also noted that he met with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Sen. Joe Manchin and others Friday morning to discuss energy issues.

Justice said he wholeheartedly supports West Virginia energy and fossil fuels but also is open to moving “forward” with renewables in the future.

The governor discussed the state’s billion dollar broadband project, noting that $3.9 million in preliminary funding for line text management was released.

Justice mentioned that nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia. He made the announcement Thursday.

Justice pointed to achievements the state and his administration has made recently and said many projects are underway, too many to mention, he said. He said these accomplishments are akin to a ride to the top.

He touted the state’s 3.9% unemployment rate in February.

According to Justice, West Virginia has the second highest export growth rate in the nation. He said major exports include plastics and coal and to a lesser extent, machinery and hardwoods. Some countries the state exports to include China, India, Brazil and Ukraine.

Another positive aspect of the state is tourism, and Justice said the state recently invested $150 million in the tourism industry, and he would like to invest another $150 million. Tourism officials unveiled new visitor guides that are tailored to different interests.

One tourism push will be the golden trout contest which runs from March 29 to April 9. Fishermen can try their luck fishing for trout in the Mountain State’s many streams. Some fish will be tagged, and fishermen catching these swimmers can win prizes.

