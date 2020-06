CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state's current cumulative percent positive test results rate is currently listed at 2%.

As of 10 a.m., June 3, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 103,768 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,071 total cases, 1,381 recoveries and 78 deaths.