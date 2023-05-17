CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday the Get Paid to Pay it Forward campaign, compensating drivers for transporting individuals to substance use treatment.

This initiative, part of the Jobs & Hope West Virginia Program, addresses the transportation challenges faced by people seeking substance use treatment, especially in rural areas of the state with limited public transit options.

“The drug epidemic is a real problem that could have brought this entire state to our knees economically and socially,” Gov. Justice said. “But Jobs & Hope WV is doing an amazing job and really saving lives. This is tough stuff, and we need more help, but it’s worth it. The people of West Virginia are worth it. So, we’ve designed this service to help people. We’re incentivizing everybody to step up and let the world know that we have this program available and that we’re going to keep doing good. We have a lot of successes to report but we still have lots and lots to do.”

The campaign welcomes anyone to sign up as a driver, but it also encourages individuals in recovery to apply as contract workers through Modivcare. These drivers will be paid per mile and can choose the assignments they accept, offering single trips or recurring rides.



To become a transportation provider, visit HELP4WV.com or contact wv.idprocess@modivcare.com for more information.

In addition to the transportation initiative, Gov. Justice highlighted a partnership that allows Jobs & Hope participants to enroll in a car donation service where Good News Mountaineer Garage will supply a free vehicle for those in need.

If you want to support this program by donating a vehicle, contact Good News Mountaineer Garage to find out how you can help.

Additionally, Jobs & Hope can now provide vehicles for members to take their driver’s license tests.



Currently, there are two vehicles available in the Morgantown and Charleston areas. The program had a soft launch earlier this year, and so far, thirty-four Jobs & Hope participants have utilized the vehicles to obtain their licenses.

Launched by Gov. Justice in Oct. 2019, Jobs & Hope West Virginia offers support through a statewide collaboration of agencies that provide West Virginians in need the opportunity to obtain career training and ultimately secure meaningful employment.



