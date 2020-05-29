https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Gov. Justice announces resume date for low-contact outdoor sports; spectators too

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says practice for low-contact youth sports and little league sports can resume June 8, 2020. Games will also be able to resume on June 22.

Justice says medical experts and the WVSSAC agree it will be safe for summer athletics and band training to begin by this time.

The governor says spectators will be allowed to attend the youth and outdoor sporting events as well as equestrian events beginning June 22 provided they follow mandatory social distancing guidelines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter