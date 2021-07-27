Gov. Justice announces West Virginia Sales Tax Holiday to take place Friday, July 30 – Monday, August 2

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Tuesday, July 27, a total of 1,123,964 (+1,317) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 61,673 (+127) hospitalizations and 8,446 (+12) ICU admissions. A total of 5,726,757 Ohioans — 48.99% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 9.336 from the previous day.