Gov. Justice calls George Floyd death a murder; every President welcome in WV except maybe Obama

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, called the death of George Floyd a murder and told media members that every President is welcome in the Mountain State except for maybe Barack Obama.

During the media briefing Gov. Justice received a call from President Trump and when asked what the call was about Gov Justice said the call was about that we continue to have issues across our nation that protest are becoming violent and people are looting.

Gov. Justice said everyone has the right to free speech and the right to protest.

‘That situation of what happened to that man is despicable, beyond belief , it is murder there’s no way around it,” said Gov. Justice.

You can see the full clip below:

Gov. Justice also said him and President Trump talked about WV holding the Republican primary in WV and Gov. Justice wanted WV to be on the radar of potential states.

Gov. Justice went on to say that President Trump is always welcome in the Mountain State and that any President is welcome to WV “except maybe not Barack Obama, nevertheless, we’ll welcome any President. “

WV Gov. Jim Justice says WV should welcome any President to the Mountain State except maybe @BarackObama. @WVGovernor @WTRF7News #WV pic.twitter.com/TXBczyknGQ — John Lynch (@JohnLynchWTRF) June 3, 2020

See the clip below: