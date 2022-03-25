CHARLESTON, W.Va. —

Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team held another news briefing today to update the public on the state’s latest pandemic response and vaccine distribution efforts.

During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Justice reported that West Virginia’s County Alert Map now officially features all 55 of the state’s counties in the Green category.

“Our entire map is green. Think about that,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginia: you’ve been to you-know-where and back. Along the way, we lost a lot of people. But we kept heading north. We kept pulling the rope together and now we’re all green.”

The Governor went on to report that there are now just 460 active cases of COVID-19 statewide; the lowest daily active case total since the first months of the pandemic.



Over the past two months, total active cases have decreased by more than 97%.

Since nearing peak capacity in early February, COVID-related hospitalizations in West Virginia are down 84%, ICU patients are down 82%, and patients on ventilators are down 81%.



Still, after reading the ages and locations of another 88 individuals who have passed away from COVID-19 since Monday – 47 of whom were part of the DHHR’s ongoing data reconciliation with official death certificates – Gov. Justice continued to urge West Virginians to get vaccinated and boosted.

We’re close to the finish line, but we’ve got to keep moving north,” Gov. Justice said.



Initial series vaccinations are available for free for all West Virginians ages 5 and older and booster shots are authorized and encouraged for all West Virginians ages 12 and older. Read more about vaccines and boosters at Vaccinate.wv.gov and at CDC.gov.