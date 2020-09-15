Gov. Justice changes the WV color-coded map

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his emergency COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced a new color would be added to the color-coded county alert system map.

West Virginia will now add the color gold to their color-coded county alert system map.

Gold will be the color between the “orange and yellow” advisory.

Gold includes cases with the rate of 10-14.9.

Gov. Justice said the “gold” advisory needed to happen because the range is too wide for the color-coded system.

The “gold” advisory is mandatory as of today.

Superintendent Burch says students in grades 3 through 12 will be required to wear a mask all the time.

There will also be no large assemblies or gatherings for those in the “gold” advisory.

According to Bernie Dolan, the Executive Director of the WVSSAC, as far as extracurricular activities go, if you are in green, grandparents will be allowed at games.

If you’re in yellow, grandparents are allowed with immediate family.

In gold, with in-county or only with other gold counties, it will be limited to parents and guardians.

If your county is orange, the schools will get a clear definition of what conditioning is.

There will be two options that will decide the color coding map now for the state of WV: positively rate and infection rate.

The new map features Ohio County moving from “orange” to “yellow” advisory.

Hancock and Brooke counties are also in “yellow” on the color-coded map, while Marshall County is in “green.”

Also, it was announced by Gov. Justice that travel ball will not be permitted for counties in “red, orange or gold” advisory.

The new map will be added to the DHHR website after the briefing.