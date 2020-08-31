Gov. Justice: COVID-19 testing all fall sports teams and coaches that are Orange on the color-coding system map

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. The former West Virginia public health leader forced out by the governor says decades-old computer systems and cuts to staff over a period of years had made a challenging job even harder during a once-in-a-century pandemic. Republican Gov. Jim Justice demanded Dr. Cathy Slemp’s resignation on June 24. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his COVID-19 press briefing, Gov. Justice announced that counties that are currently orange on the WV color coded map system, will have all athletes and coaches tested for COVID-19 to try and get them to participate in sports by the end of the week.

Gov. Justice wanted to provide an incentive to those counties in Orange to get them in yellow and allow them to participate in the first week of sports in West Virginia.

There are currently five counties in the Orange but Gov. Justice highlighted three coutnies that reached orange as of Saturday.

The counties that reached orange on Saturday were : Logan, Fayette, Kanawha.

As of 8/30 there are 5 counties in orange: Logan, Fayette, Kanawha, Mingo and Monongalia.

The new counties that just arrived in orange, Mingo and Monongalia, are able to participate in sports because they were in yellow before the Saturday 9 PM color coding system map.

Gov. Justice said they well test all athletes, coaches, band members in Logan, Fayette, Kanawha counties and if one person tests positive on a team, the team will not be able to participate in competition this week. If the whole team tests negative, the game goes on.

The Governor said this is a one time deal.

By mid season, if there are 8 counties in orange, Gov. Justice said we won’t have the resources to test all these counties and teams to make sure they can participate in sports.