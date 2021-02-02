Gov. Justice Declares February Black History Month

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, declared February as Black History Month.

Gov. Justice made the announcement on his social media channels.

In his video, Gov. Justice said he encourages everyone to get virtual information, history of the achievements of the African American people that have done great work throughout the nation and in West Virginia.

Gov. Justice said this nation is way too divided today and we need to remember that we are one nation and one peoples of this world.

