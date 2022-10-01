CHARLESTON, W.Va. – With rainfall expected as the remnants of Hurricane Ian sweep up from the southern states this weekend, Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties.

A Flood Watch and Wind Advisory were issued for portions of West Virginia starting Friday night for the potential of localized flooding concerns and wind gusts on the upwards of 40-50 miles per hour.



“Due to the magnitude of Hurricane Ian and the rainfall amounts predicted for West Virginia, I have ordered our state agencies to prepare to respond immediately if necessary,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re ready to provide all possible resources should flooding or other weather incidents occur.”



The State of Preparedness allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to posture personnel and resources for quick response to any emergency that may develop. Coordinating agencies have been placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center should the need arise.



Leading up to and through the duration of this weather event, the National Weather Service is providing updates for state agencies and local partners. EMD liaisons will report conditions from each county while working closely with local emergency management agencies.



Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

For updates, follow WVEMD on social media: www.facebook.com/WVEMD/ and www.twitter.com/wvemd.

