Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice is getting into the Thanksgiving spirit.

He issued a proclamation on Tuesday, declaring Wednesday, November 22nd as a half-day state holiday for public employees across West Virginia.

Justice says the move recognizes the unwavering commitment and hard work of the state’s public employees and gives them a chance to spend more time with their families for Thanksgiving.

Both Thursday, November 23rd and Friday, November 24th are full-day state-holidays as well.