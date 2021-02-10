Gov. Justice delivers his State of the State address with an emphasis on income tax cuts and optimism

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivered his State of the State address to the West Virginia State Legislature in the House of Delegates Chamber Wednesday evening with an emphasis on repealing the state income tax and bolstering tourism and economic development.

Optimism and state pride were themes he wove throughout the address.

“We needed to be the frog that was proud of its own pond,” Justice quipped.

Justice said the state has made great progress in the past year, even in the face of adversity.

“We’ve got to be really proud,” the governor said.

Perhaps the boldest of Justice’s proposals announced tonight is the repeal of the state income tax.

To offset the loss of tax dollars, the governor proposed raising the sales tax by 1.5 percent and implementing an additional tax on cigarettes and soda pop to increase revenue and promote health. He also proposed taxing professional services.

He suggested cutting income taxes by half at first for most West Virginians and by a third for wealthier citizens. He did not specify tax and income guidelines.

The governor also wants to tier the severance on oil, gas and coal and develop more jobs in those fields.

He said he would also make “miniscule” cuts to the budget, “but not to the bone.”

He noted the gains West Virginia will make in the coming years with the development of the hyperloop and alliances with companies like Virgin Hyperloop and Intel.

He noted that West Virginia has garnered national attention with its determination in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and success with vaccine distribution and this has changed minds and turned heads about the state on the national stage.

“They’ve seen West Virginia in a different light than they did before,” said Justice.

The state is first in the nation in vaccine doses administered and recently rolled out the nation’s first online vaccination scheduling and information system.

He also plans to “elevate” the economic development and tourism agencies.

The state invested $250 million in tourism, Justice said, and he noted that West Virginia now boasts the nation’s newest national park, New River Gorge National Park.

On education, Justice described the “profound” success of one school program, Communities in Schools, which has reached 49,000 students. He also noted the impact that the Game Changers program has had on students by promoting an anti-drug message.

Justice also announced that the Hazelden Betty Ford Center will offer assistance with the state’s opioid addiction issue.

Broadband access was another area in which the governor wants to see improvement.

Governor Justice also looked ahead to where the state will be in the decades to come. In 20 years, the governor sees a bright future for West Virginia. Governor Justice says a field of opportunity awaits the state and he won’t be satisfied until West Virginia’s success is no longer a surprise to the rest of the nation.