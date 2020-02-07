Gov. Justice encouraging participation in 2020 Census

West Virginia Headlines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – With the 2020 Census in full swing, Gov. Jim Justice is reminding West Virginians of its importance.

Gov. Justice recently announced that $1 million will be spent towards encouraging participation in the 2020 Census.

The Mountain State missed out on federal funding after only 75 percent of state residents responded to the 2010 Census.

The 2020 Census also determines the number of representatives West Virginia can send to Congress.

