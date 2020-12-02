Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.

West Virginia has lost 49 lives and has received 2,908 cases since Monday, Nov. 30. This includes the 23 deaths reported on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and the 20 deaths received Wednesday, Dec 2. The state has lost 778 deaths since the pandemic started.

WV COVID-19 statistics for Dec. 02, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV Department of Health and Human Resources)

WV COVID-19 statistics for Dec. 01, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV Department of Health and Human Resources)

WV COVID-19 statistics for Nov. 30, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV Department of Health and Human Resources)

These deaths include 25-year-old female from Cabell County, a 74-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 61-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 59-year-old male from Pocahontas County, a 90-year-old female from Marshall County, an 88-year-old female from Marshall County, an 85-year-old male from Marshall County, a 68-year-old female from Hancock County, an 80-year-old female from Marshall County, a 74-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 99-year-old female from Wetzel County, a 95-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 69-year-old female from McDowell County, an 82-year-old male from Preston County, an 89-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 54-year-old male from Mineral County, a 69-year old-female from Wayne County, a 71-year-old female from Preston County, a 72-year-old male from Preston County, a 95-year-old female from Mineral County, 99-year-old male from Marshall County, a 72-year-old male from Fayette County, a 91-year-old male from Harrison County, an 81-year-old male from Wood County, an 88-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old male from Cabell County, a 59-year-old female from Mercer County, a 90-year-old female from Pocahontas County, a 69-year-old male from Mercer County, a 77-year-old male from Harrison County, a 55-year-old female from Harrison County, a 60-year-old male from Boone County, a 76-year-old female from Lincoln County, a 68-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 66-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 79-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 80-year-old female from Hancock County, a 92-year-old female from Ritchie County, a 74-year-old male from Mineral County, an 83-year-old female from Mineral County, a 77-year-old male from Mineral County, a 73-year-old male from Lincoln County, 79-year-old male from Monroe County, a 93-year-old female from Brooke County, an 87-year-old female from Brooke County, an 89-year-old female from Ritchie County, an 80-year-old female from Kanawha County, and an 84-year-old male from Cabell County.

On Monday, Nov. 30, the governor announced that hospitals will be cutting back elective surgeries to allow more COVID-19 patients to have more space. He plans to elaborate on more plans in today’s conference.

Yesterday, The Kanawha County Commission approved a one-time bonus for deputy sheriffs, emergency management, and all regular county employees paid with month from CARES Act funds. .