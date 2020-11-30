Gov. Justice gives Monday coronavirus briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 30, 2020, there have been 1,130,956 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 47,842 total cases and 735 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Monroe County, a 93-year old female from Brooke County, an 87-year old female from Brooke County, an 89-year old female from Ritchie County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 84-year old male from Cabell County.