Gov. Justice holds another meeting to pitch the benefits of repealing the state income tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Justice had another livestreamed meeting this afternoon on his proposed state income tax repeal.

He stated that there are 732,000 households in West Virginia and that each one will receive $1483 on average in tax savings.

He was joined by a panel of officials who discussed the tax issue.

Population decline was a common thread among leaders and they and the governor believe repealing the personal income tax will not only help current residents but draw new residents to West Virginia.

Justice plans additional public meetings on the personal income tax issue.

