https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

LIVE: Gov. Justice holds COVID-19 briefing on Monday

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice is expected to hold a 12:30 p.m. COVID-19 briefing Monday for the Mountain State.

June 1 marks the beginning of ‘Week 6’ of the governor’s Comeback Plan. West Virginians will see reopenings for casinos and movie theaters on Friday.

Dozens of protests took place over the weekend in West Virginia. No official word on if the governor will address this matter during his briefing.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter