LIVE: Gov. Justice holds COVID-19 briefing on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice is expected to hold a 12:30 p.m. COVID-19 briefing Monday for the Mountain State.

June 1 marks the beginning of ‘Week 6’ of the governor’s Comeback Plan. West Virginians will see reopenings for casinos and movie theaters on Friday.

Dozens of protests took place over the weekend in West Virginia. No official word on if the governor will address this matter during his briefing.

Latest Posts: