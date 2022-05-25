CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice today issued the following statement:

“After the WV GameChanger events on Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville, I began feeling extremely sick. I immediately got tested for COVID-19 and was negative, but I am still having symptoms and nowhere near 100%. As of now, I am being treated for possible Lyme disease.

With this weekend being Memorial Day weekend, I will be postponing my regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefings this week and will hold one as soon as possible after the holiday.



Over the weekend, I encourage all West Virginians to remember the true spirit of Memorial Day, and take a moment to honor all the brave Americans who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. I will be issuing a proclamation later this week to lower all of our flags to half-staff in honor of Memorial Day.”