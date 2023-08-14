CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) issued this statement Monday night:

“Earlier today at the Gene Spadaro Juvenile Center in Mount Hope, I signed several really important bills that provided much-needed pay raises to our Correctional Officers. Then, in Beckley, I signed a bill that provided much-needed funding for our Division of Forestry so they can buy firefighting equipment to honor the life of State Forester Cody Mullens

I then flew to Morgantown and met with Retired Major General Jim Hoyer. After that, I had a pre-scheduled appointment at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital to address discomfort in the SI joint in my back. This issue had been bothering me for a few weeks due to awkwardly twisting the joint.

Under the care of the medical professionals at WVU Medicine, a routine injection was administered to alleviate the joint pain. The doctors then advised me not to drive for 24 hours.



“So because of this, I have decided to postpone my planned events in Huntington and Point Pleasant that were initially set for tomorrow. Instead, I will be rescheduling these events.



I do still plan to speak to the Gas and Oil Association meeting tomorrow morning, and I will be in Charleston for several events on Wednesday including my regularly-scheduled media briefing.



I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the entire team at WVU Medicine for their professional and dedicated care. As a state, we are truly fortunate to have such an incredible healthcare resource available to us.”





