Gov. Justice offers advice on holiday gatherings in the time of COVID-19

West Virginia Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was recently quoted as saying it’s easier to contract COVID 19 at a family gathering than at a football game.


Recently when he visited Wheeling, he expanded on that.


He said people in families tend to have more personal physical contact, especially those who haven’t seen each other in a while.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter