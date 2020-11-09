Gov. Justice offers advice on holiday gatherings in the time of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was recently quoted as saying it’s easier to contract COVID 19 at a family gathering than at a football game.
Recently when he visited Wheeling, he expanded on that.
He said people in families tend to have more personal physical contact, especially those who haven’t seen each other in a while.
