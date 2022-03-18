CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) —

During his briefing on Friday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) responded to the state Democratic Minority leaders who asked Justice to pause the state gas tax for 30 days.

In a press release earlier this week, the Democratic leadership said they sent a letter on March 17 to Senator Baldwin and Delegate Skaff to pause the 35.7c gas tax.

Justice called the Democratic Minority leaders’ approach to calling for the gas tax pause “bush league grandstanding.”

“I think it is despicable that these Democrat politicians – whose mothership in Washington DC has gotten us into this mess, placing us on the brink of World War III – are now rushing to climb onto the biggest soapbox they can find to flap their arms around and say, ‘Look what I’m doing to help you,’” Gov. Justice continued. “This is the same political party that has thrown dirt on our fossil fuels at every turn. And now, suddenly, they’re concerned about the financial strain rapidly increasing energy costs are having on our families? They must be nervous about gas prices being so high during a midterm election year.

Today, Justice asked if the legislators would be responsible for reintroducing the tax: “At the end of the 30 days, will you advocate to put it back?”

Justice says as the governor, he does not have the authority to pause the gas tax, only the state legislature does.

If the legislature comes to me, I’ll gladly do it. Governor Jim Justice, W.Va. (R)

Justice blames the “weakness” in our federal government for the energy predicament in which the nation finds itself.

The only reason for the increased gas price is the weakness of what is going on in Washington, D.C. Governor Jim Justice, W.Va. (R)

Justice reiterated that he will approve a gas tax pause if the legislature comes back into session.