Gov. Justice Ordered To Pay $6.8M In Coal Feud

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Justice led a prayer and moment of silence for the lives lost to the pandemic.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge in Delaware has ordered West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and one of his family-owned coal companies to pay $6.8 million for breaching a contract with a Pennsylvania coal exporter.

The ruling was handed down this week in a lawsuit filed in 2018 by Pennsylvania-based Xcoal Energy & Resources.

Xcoal claimed that the billionaire coal magnate and his family-owned Bluestone Energy Sales and Southern Coal failed to fulfill a 2017 agreement to deliver hundreds of thousands of tons of coal for shipment overseas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter