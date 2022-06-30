CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) —

On Thursday evening, Governor Jim Justice ordered that all United States and West Virginia flags in the state be flown at half-mast immediately and through July 4 in honor of Hershel “Woody” Williams.

Click here to view the Flag Order

A native of Quiet Dell, WV, Williams was the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient in the nation.

State Senator says Woody Williams’ legacy is “special.”

Williams will Lie In State at the West Virginia Capitol Building on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3.



Gov. Justice has also issued an Executive Order, formally recognizing July 3, 2022, as a statewide day of honor and mourning for the passing of Woody Williams and authorizing a State Memorial Service to be held at the Capitol in Williams’ honor.

Additional details regarding memorial arrangements will be announced as soon as they become available.

WTRF.com will livestream the services.