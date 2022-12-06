CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In support of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and in accordance with President Biden’s proclamation, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia State flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff for the entire day of Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, to honor the 2,334 servicemen and servicewomen who died as a result of the attack on U.S. military forces in Hawaii and the 1,143 more who were wounded in the attack.



View the proclamation here​.