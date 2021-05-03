Gov. Justice: ‘People Are Killing People’

(WTRF)- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was asked during his coronavirus briefing if West Virginia should have ‘sensible’ gun safety measures statewide.

‘I don’t really believe that the guns are killing people, I think the people are killing people, and I have always thought that,’ said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice attributed his love of guns because of being an avid hunter.

Justice added that the issue isn’t guns, it’s how we treat each other.

‘We should be loving our neighbors. If we loved one another, we wouldn’t be shooting each other.’

You can see the full video in the above player.