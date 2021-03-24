Gov. Justice Retires Color Coded Map For High School Students

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made the announcement during his Wednesday briefing that the state will no longer use the color coded map to determine if high school students will be in or out of school due to the coronavirus.

“The map has outlived its time,” said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice said all West Virginia high schools will be open full time unless there is a significant active outbreak that requires them to close.

“This system has been really valuable to us and it has now got to the point in time where we have used this really valuable tool. You know, it has been argumentative at times but it has served us really well,” said Gov. Justice.